Falcons attempting to bring back franchise legend Matt Ryan in fitting role

There is no quarterback question or debate when it comes to Kirk Cousins vs. Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons have been extremely clear about who their starting quarterback will be for the 2025 season. Atlanta's belief is not only in Penix's ability to be an answer next season but a franchise quarterback that is going to elevate the team in a way they haven't seen since the departure of Matt Ryan.

Ryan's exit was frustrating, but it is clear the quarterback doesn't hold ill will against his old club. The former Atlanta quarterback has continued to represent Atlanta well and build his team up when given the opportunity. This leads to Atlanta's hope and expectation that the former starter will be a piece of the answer getting Penix ready to transition into a franchise role.

Matt Ryan is expected to return for Atlanta to help mentor Penix as the quarterback attempts to take the next step

It is fitting the Falcons turn back to Ryan as they attempt to find their next franchise answer. It has been a frustrating journey that has involved starting stints for Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Kirk Cousins. None of the four flashed the arm of Penix or gave reason to believe they were anything more than a short term solution. Penix's ability gives the quarterback a real chance to be a solution for the franchise for the next decade.

A player that elevates Atlanta back into contention and gives them a realistic chance of returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. However, the weight of expectations from the team and fanbase cannot be underrated. None are more uniquely qualified to understand and help prepare Penix than Matt Ryan.

Rewind back to the 2008 NFL Draft and remember the frustration many Atlanta fans had with the pick. It was still a fanbase that had fallen in love with the play style of Michael Vick and some still held out hope there was a reunion on the horizon. Ryan's pocket passing style was the antithesis of Vick's jaw dropping runs and plays off script. Michael Vick remains an Atlanta legend and it is easy to understand why fans were so hesitant to move on.

However, there is no real debate when talking about the franchise GOAT; it is unequivocally Matt Ryan. Despite dealing with the expectations of replacing Vick, Ryan came in and stabilized a franchise that historically was a losing group. Matt Ryan won the fanbase over and would author some of the greatest moments in franchise history.

All of this to say, no player in or out of the league is more uniquely qualified to prepare Michael Penix Jr. to take that next step. It is a role Atlanta should attempt to make official if Ryan is willing to leave the broadcast booth for a coaching or consulting role.