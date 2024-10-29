Falcons big offseason trade is looking like an unmitigated disaster
After rookie Bralen Trice went down with a season-ending injury during preseason, the Atlanta Falcons knew they had to make a move for an edge rusher. They focused on and acquired the disgruntled Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots.
Trading a third-round pick felt like a steal at the time considering he had been one of the best pass rushers in the league. However, that has been anything but the case halfway through the season as the veteran rusher has been a big disappointment on a disappointing defensive line.
Falcons made a massive mistake trading for Matthew Judon
Matthew Judon has not been good this season, it is as simple as that. Whatever juice he had with the Patriots seems to be gone and that has Terry Fontenot and the Falcons regretting sending a third-rounder to the Patriots.
The veteran rusher has one and a half sacks this season and has not recorded a sack since Week 2 against the Eagles. He hasn't even recorded a quarterback hit since Week 3.
The Falcons coaching staff have only had positive things to say about him to the media, which is the right move. Nevertheless, those comments won't fool the public or the media. The guy who was supposed to fix this lacking pass rush has graded out as a bottom-25 edge defender, according to PFF.
His pass rush and run defense grades are both under 56 and his overall grade is 47.5.
It has been a disaster. We should be glad he didn't pull a Haason Reddick and force the Falcons to give him a big extension. He wanted to prove himself first and he is now regretting that decision.
Hopefully, the guy who has 68 sacks in his career will break out of it. He is coming off a season-ending injury and you just don't know if that has something to do with his poor play. The Atlanta Falcons need him to step up or their defense will continue its rapid decline.