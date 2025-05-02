Falcons buy more time to make tough Drake London decision

Atlanta made the obvious decision this week, picking up receiver Drake London's fifth-year option. The move keeps London in Atlanta through at least the 2026 season and buys more time for Atlanta to weigh an extension. It is going to be a difficult decision to make when you consider the flooded market at the receiver position. Finding the talent of Michael Penix Jr. or Bijan Robinson at more elusive positions demands you prioritize leaving enough room to extend both players in future seasons. This isn't to belittle London's impact, only to point out the reality of how many extremely talented options are in the league at the position.

With this in mind, Atlanta is going to have a tough choice to make, one that is likely only going to get harder. Penix and London flashed incredible chemistry in only three games. In the duo's final game of the season the receiver made ten catches for 187 yards and two touchdown grabs. It was as dominating a receiver performance Atlanta fans have seen since Julio Jones exited the franchise. Leaving more reason to believe an extension is in the receiver's future.

Can the Atlanta Falcons afford to pay Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Michael Penix Jr.?

That is the question Atlanta is going to be debating over the next two seasons as their talented offensive core plays out their rookie deals. Not only this, but you have the future of left guard Matthew Bergeron and right tackle Kaleb McGary to consider. McGary is in a contract year while Bergeron nears the end of his rookie deal. Even with the salary cap continuing to increase, the Falcons are going to have a difficult time keeping this core together.

How important London is to this franchise is going to be determined by just how much of the early chemistry the receiver showed with Penix continues. If Atlanta is getting top of the league production for a full season, the move becomes obvious. This is why going ahead with the fifth-year option was the right decision. It buys the franchise more time to evaluate London and decide how the future will look.