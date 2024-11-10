Falcons can all but guarantee a playoff spot with sweep against Saints
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting pretty right now. Their 6-3 record has them atop the NFC South with a two-game lead and a tiebreaker over the second-place Buccaneers. Their 4-0 record against divisional opponents also helps.
Today, they will play their fifth divisional game against a suffering New Orleans Saints team. With a win, the Falcons will have all but secured themself a spot in the playoffs with half a season remaining.
Falcons' playoff odds fly to 95% with a Week 10 win
Watching the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints is always fun, but it is especially fun when a win puts the Dirty Birds in prime position to secure a playoff spot down the stretch.
With a win, the Falcons' odds go from 90% to 95%. This team hasn't seen odds like that in years. You have to go back to the 2017 season when Dan Quinn's team overcame the most heartbreaking loss in NFL history and made the playoffs. Many forget they beat the Rams and nearly beat the Eagles who won the Super Bowl.
Even with a loss today, their playoff hopes are 84%. The Falcons are in a great spot no matter how you look at things.
Raheem Morris' goal is to win the NFC South. With a two-game lead and a tiebreaker over the second-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they are well on their way to doing that.
A division title is the postseason path this team needs to walk. You don't want to get caught up in the drama that is the wildcard race. Keep in mind that division winners are guaranteed a home playoff game which is important.
Beating the Saints extends this team's divisional record to 5-0 and within a Week 17 home game against the Carolina Panthers of going undefeated.