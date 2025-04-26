Falcons can breathe easier with Shedeur Sanders staying far away from NFC South

While concern might have been too strong a sentiment, Atlanta fans had reason for slight trepidation when New Orleans was on the clock with the 40th pick. If there was one desperation move that had a chance to breathe life into a failing New Orleans roster, it was selecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Saints going with Shough locks the team into the basement of the NFC South and means the Falcons no longer have to worry about a potential franchise quarterback joining the division.

Tampa is content with Baker Mayfield and unlikely to consider introducing any level of chaos. The Panthers are clearly focusing on building up Bryce Young and giving the young quarterback much-needed weapons. This left the Saints as a clear landing spot for Sanders, with Derek Carr's uneven offseason leaving his future murky. However, the team opting to go with Shough is one they will regret, and it works in Atlanta's favor.

Atlanta fans should be relieved that Shedeur Sanders won't be landing in the NFC South

Shough will be thrown into a level of chaos the Louisville product simply hasn't faced in his career. Yes, the talent is there isn't a ceiling for a franchise star. It is fair to wonder how much of this decision was made based on the fear of a new coaching staff having to deal with the legend that is Deion Sanders.

The college coach hasn't been shy about speaking out in favor of his players and pushing forward their careers. It is an admirable trait as a parent, but perhaps a bit frightening for potential teams whose leaders don't carry the name recognition and power of Deion Sanders. No matter the reasoning, Atlanta fans should feel relieved that the Saints will remain stuck. The franchise has continually refused a rebuild that would give them a chance to land a franchise answer.

Instead, the Saints remain content to sit back, getting 6-7 wins and continuing to borrow from the future to pay aging players. For Atlanta's most hated rival, the offseason couldn't be going any better.