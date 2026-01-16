Falcons can't afford to let top coaching candidate slip away after John Harbaugh loss

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants were seemingly locked in a dead heat for the services of ex-Baltimore Ravens head coach and Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh, but all signs point to Harbaugh accepting a huge deal with Big Blue that sees him trying to get Jaxson Dart fixed up.

The Falcons are likely not going to waste much more time as they try to identify their next leading man to lead the Matt Ryan regime. Former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was considered a top candidate for the Giants job, was viewed as the consolation prize.

While the Falcons may move quickly to jump on Stefanski, as it seems like they will try to target an offensive-minded coach, but that doesn't mean they have to accept someone who couldn't win games despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL. There are younger coaches out there who might be a more worthwhile pursuit than a retread like this.

Atlanta needs to prioritize the hiring of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who may bring the excitement this team needs back into the fold with a bit more consistency than Stefanski would.

Falcons must pivot to Klint Kubiak after John Harbaugh joins Giants

Stefanski's experience and Coach of the Year awards might be appealing to Blank and the Falcons, but are they more appealing than his eight wins in two seasons? The Deshaun Watson trade handicapped him, yes, but are we to believe Stefanski really had no say in that decision?

Morris' past experience as a head coach, and the thought he could turn it around in his second stint, was part of his appeal when he was hired. Getting a relative unknown with a higher ceiling might be the way to go, especially if Kubiak's offense is as effective as it was in Seattle.

In a coaching cycle that is lacking great offensive play-calling candidates, Kubiak stands out as perhaps the best of the bunch. That offensive ingenuity that he has used to elevate Sam Darnold is the exact type of shot in the arm that Michael Penix Jr. needs to hit that next level.

Kubiak is the type of coach the Falcons need to set themselves apart in the NFC South, while hiring Stefanski as a reaction to the Harbaugh news might be a decision that keeps Atlanta mired in their past state of mediocrity.