The last order of business before the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was naming their six team captains.

It was announced on Monday that QB Michael Penix Jr., LT Jake Matthews, RG Chris Lindstrom, LB Kaden Elliss, S Jessie Bates III, and P Bradley Pinion will lead the team into the 2025 season.

Your 2025 Atlanta Falcons Captains! pic.twitter.com/RwtYvRncJz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 1, 2025

As it shows in the graphic, this is Michael Penix Jr. and Kaden Elliss' first, Chris Lindstrom's second, Bradley Pinion's second (with the other one coming as a game-day captain), Jessie Bates' fourth, and Jake Matthews' fifth time wearing the 'C' on the front of their uniform.

Michael Penix Jr. joins bevvy of veterans as the Falcons' captains

While Michael Penix Jr. isn't necessarily young in age (25), he is entering his second NFL season, and first as the starter. It is impressive that he landed the honors, even if he is the starting quarterback of the team.

The rest of the group are all grizzled veterans in the league, with Lindstrom and Elliss being next in line, entering their seventh year.

Meanwhile, Bates enters his 8th season, Pinion enters his 11th, and Matthews enters his 12th.

Going back to Penix Jr., it is also interesting because we have heard so often about his unique leadership style. He is a leader by example, rather than by words.

Oftentimes, you think of team captains as those players who stand on a chair at halftime and yell at the team to play better; that isn't the franchise quarterback's style.

It is telling that the team would vote for him. It shows us how much respect everyone has for him, despite not being a 'rah rah' guy.

As for the rest of the group, it is the least bit surprising to see Jake Matthews as a captain. The dude just plays every week and is incredibly respected by his peers.

That said, Chris Lindstrom is the leader of his unit. He is on the inside, meaning he is tasked with making sure his teammates are on the same page. The same can be said about Kaden Elliss on defense.

Then you have Jessie Bates III and Bradley Pinion who both continue to perform at high levels.

Hopefully, these leaders can step up and help lead their team to an important Week 1 win against the NFC South rival Bucs.

