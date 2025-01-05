Falcons collapse in season finale despite offensive fireworks

The Atlanta Falcons lost their final game of the season at home against the Carolina Panthers in overtime, finishing the year with an 8-9 record. This marks Atlanta's seventh consecutive losing season since their playoff appearance in 2017.

After starting the season 6-3, the Falcons collapsed, losing six of their final eight games. They are now the only team this season to begin 6-3 or better and fail to make the playoffs.

A significant turning point for Atlanta came after head Raheem Morris benched Kirk Cousins following their Week 15 Monday Night Football win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cousins had led the team to their strong start but struggled during a four-game losing streak from Weeks 11 to 14, which cost them the NFC South lead.

Despite the loss to Carolina, there were some bright spots. Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. delivered a performance finishing the day 21 for 38 with 312 yards and three total touchdowns. Penix provided a spark to Zac Robinson’s offense early and showcased his talent with a Michael Vick-esque rushing touchdown, tying the game for Atlanta.

Drake London also shined, finishing the season finale with ten receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Bijan Robinson dominated, recording 28 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns—a career day for both Falcons.

However, the most concerning storyline was the regression of Atlanta's defense, which had no answers for Carolina quarterback Bryce Young. After being benched earlier in the season, Young returned as the Panthers’ starter and has revitalized their offense, demonstrating why he should remain the starter in 2025.

As Atlanta heads into the offseason, they face numerous questions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Speculation has already begun about the future of GM Terry Fontenot, with rumors suggesting he could be on the hot seat.