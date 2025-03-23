Falcons continue odd signing trend bringing in Jaguars veteran

In an offseason that was expected to be defined by defensive trades and signing the Falcons are continuing an odd trend. Earlier this week Atlanta signed punt return specialist and special teams weapon Jamal Agnew. The addition of another potential weapon to return kicks isn't a surprise with the importance of Ray-Ray McCloud to the Atlanta offense. Agnew has been used as a change-of-pace weapon at both receiver and out of the backfield. However, the veteran's primary value is as a special teams piece.

This is far from the only special teams addition the Falcons have made this offseason. Thus far the team has retained KhaDarel Hodge and signed Keith Taylor, Mike Ford, and Feleipe Franks. Each of these players are likely to have very minor roles on the roster but are clear special teams assets. A unit that was rarely problematic for the Falcons in the 2024 season.

Atlanta has made a series of moves to improve the least expected position group

None of the signings have been top dollar or problematic to escape if Atlanta were to find depth upgrades. Still, it is an interesting series of moves with the amount of defensive moves the Falcons haven't found answers for. It seems the team is content waiting out the Kirk Cousins saga and improving in the draft and with late offseason moves.

Perhaps Atlanta is realizing that this team's ceiling isn't that of a Super Bowl contender but a fringe playoff team. The Falcons have the offense to win the NFC South and will simply go as far as Michael Penix Jr. can take them. Realizing this the Falcons are content to reset the cap and not go out of their way to make splashy and expensive moves.

Improving the special teams unit and looking for veteran bargain fits are signs of this. This team has been inches away from a playoff spot each of the last two years and the moment was simply too big for the quarterback. No matter the reasoning, the trend continues with a series of moves that have left them with the potential for a great special teams unit.