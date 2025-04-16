Falcons could become perfect landing spot for Carson Wentz

Among the many concerning factors in Atlanta's current standoff with veteran Kirk Cousins is the shrinking options if Cousins is cut or traded. If the Falcons aren't serious about keeping Cousins as the team's backup for the 2025 season, they are going to be dealing with severely limited options. This is far from ideal when you consider Penix's injury history and lack of experience. Perhaps this is the best argument for why the team could be seriously willing to keep Cousins.

Still, it is a less-than-ideal situation Cousins clearly wants out of. Whether it is a trade or a release, it still appears probable that this ends with Cousins wearing a different uniform. With this in mind, Atlanta is going to need to find a reliable backup option behind second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Carson Wentz is Atlanta's best remaining backup option in an underwhelming market

Carson Wentz is the only remaining option that has a ceiling of a servicable starter. It is easy to forget just how celebrated Wentz was before Nick Foles improbable Super Bowl run. The quarterback was expected to be the future in Philly and had played at an MVP level before suffering an injury. From the outside, it appears that Foles having taken over damaged the confidence of Wentz and the quarterback was never the same after.

Making stops with the Commanders and Colts as a starter, Wentz was never able to fully rewind back to the player he once was. Still, there is value in having the quarterback as your fallback option. The Falcons would be wise to go ahead and sign Wentz if they aren't serious about moving forward with Cousins as the team's backup.

If, however, the Falcons are willing to make Cousins uncomfortable there is no reason to bring in the former Eagle. This all depends on how the Falcons are going to play the situation with Cousins and whether or not they believe a trade is possible. Regardless, if Kirk isn't going to be sitting behind Penix in the 2025 season the team must make a move soon as they are quickly running out of options.