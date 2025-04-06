Falcons doing Kirk Cousins a favor by refusing to meet quarterback's request

Kirk Cousins has made it clear he would like the Falcons to grant his release and give the veteran an opportunity to find a starting job elsewhere. This was furthered by the recent report that the Browns were willing to sign Cousins but were unwilling to shoulder the burden of his current contract. This leaves Cousins and Atlanta in a continued standoff as the two sides attempt to see who will blink first. For Atlanta, the game is simple: either a team is unwise enough to trade for Cousins, or the quarterback is willing to renegotiate his contract.

If neither of these options present themselves the Falcons are paying the veteran either way. You might as well have Kirk on the roster and the security of an experienced backup. Why pay Cousins to start for another team? The only incentive Atlanta has to move on is if a portion of the quarterback's deal is shouldered by someone else.

Kirk Cousins has no leverage as the veteran continues to further standoff with Atlanta

The moment that Kirk Cousins blamed an injury for the team's implosion at the end of the 2024 season is the moment Atlanta lost any responsibility to the quarterback. Whether or not it was true, it was an incredibly selfish decision that showed a lack of care for Atlanta's head coach and what was best for the team. No matter what the truth might be, the quarterback lied either to the Atlanta media, denying an injury, or later to attempt to bring his tanking value back to life.

No matter the reasoning, the quarterback should remain with the Falcons until the quarterback finds a trade or is willing to change his deal. The Falcons simply have no motivation or reason to allow the quarterback his release and pay for the veteran to start on another team. If you're stuck paying Cousins, you should force the quarterback's hand, hoping a surprise trade happens or the veteran is willing to change his deal.

In truth, Cousins should be glad the Falcons are playing this the way they are. If Cleveland is the veteran's most likely landing spot the veteran would be better off on Atlanta's bench. With his lack of mobility and Cleveland's clear offensive woes, things would quickly grow ugly for the Browns. Unless the Vikings or 49ers fall out of love with their current starters, there simply isn't a place left where Cousins can thrive. If the quarterback isn't willing to change his contract, perhaps sitting on the bench for a season is a fitting reward for how the quarterback handled his tenure in Atlanta.