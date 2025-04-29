Falcons down to one final hope in Kirk Cousins trade efforts

The Atlanta Falcons sat back and watched as the NFL Draft continued to close doors on potential Kirk Cousins landing spots. Cleveland has long been a speculated spot for Kirk Cousins, however, the team has now added Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel during the 2025 offseason. It is clear the Browns can be crossed off the list of potential landing spots for the veteran quarterback.

A reunion with Minnesota was another speculated option, with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy being the team's only option. However, that has now changed as well with Sam Howell being dealt to the Vikings. This isn't a move the franchise makes if they were considering bringing back Kirk Cousins in any role. With this in mind, the Falcons are down to one final hope if they are going to rid themselves of the veteran quarterback this offseason.

Pittsburgh remains the only possible landing spot for aging quarterback Kirk Cousins

Pittsburgh's silence at the position suggests they are likely banking on signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The aging quarterback has become a distraction in his later seasons, but remains the object of Pittsburgh's offseason efforts. It is odd to see such a historically respected franchise chase a player who just destroyed a season for the Jets. What exactly the Steelers believe they will get out of the potential signing is a mystery.

What isn't is the fact that the franchise remains Atlanta's lone hope in shedding a portion of Kirk's contract in the 2025 season. If Rodgers retires or opts to turn down Pittsburgh's efforts, the team is going to be forced into desperation mode. This could mean considering taking on a part of Kirk's deal and attempting to fix the struggling quarterback.

Atlanta's likely path is now going to be having Cousins return and hold a clipboard for the 2025 season. This was furthered by the team's risky draft moves that signal a team attempting to push their chips to the center of the table. Opting to have Cousins return as injury insurance does align with this strategy. If you're stuck paying the quarterback no matter the decision, at least keeping the veteran on the roster offers limited upside. This is where Atlanta finds itself after appearing poised to trade the quarterback earlier in the offseason.