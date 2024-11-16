Falcons enter Week 11 game with a mile-long list of injuries
Injuries haven't been a big part of the Atlanta Falcons season (knock on wood). They have managed to keep their star players off the injury report helping them to keep their top spot in the NFC South.
However, every week is different and that is certainly true this week. As the Dirty Birds prepare to travel west to play the Broncos, they have countless players on the injury report and it is concerning, to say the least.
Falcons have to overcome a crippled team in Week 11
This week, the Falcons' injury report includes names like Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, Grady Jarrett, and just about the rest of the 53-man roster.
Here are the players who have been ruled out and those with a practice status on Friday:
Out:
- TE Charlie Woerner (Concussion)
- DL Ta'Quon Graham (Pec)
- OLB James Smith-Williams (Tibia)
- LB Troy Andersen (Knee)
- LB JD Bertrand (Concussion)
- CB Mike Hughes (Neck)
- CB Dee Alford (Hamstring)
- CB Antonio Hamilton (Pec)
Full Participant:
- QB Kirk Cousins (Right shoulder, elbow)
- WR Drake London (Hip)
- RB Tyler Allgeier (Quad)
- RG Chris Lindstrom (Knee)
- C Drew Dalman (Ankle)
- C Ryan Neuzil (Calf)
- DL Zach Harrison (Achilles)
- DL Grady Jarrett (Achilles)
- OLB Lorenzo Carter (Concussion)
Limited Participant:
- WR Darnell Mooney (Achilles)
18 players have appeared on the injury report this week, 34% of the roster—that is impressive.
It isn't just the sheer quantity of players, it is the quality. We already know starters Troy Andersen (again), Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford won't play and when you add key pieces like Charlie Woerner, Ta'Quon Graham, James Smith-Williams, and JD Bertrand, it is just brutal.
One injury that is quietly concerning is Charlie Woerner. The blocking tight end is a key piece to Zac Robinson's offense and not having him will be detrimental to running the ball against an elite run defense. Don't be surprised if the run game is hindered due to his absence.
The good news is that Kirk Cousins, Drake London, and Tyler Allgeier are on track to play while starting center Dalman should make his return. We can only cross our fingers that Darnell Mooney will be good to go. His absence would be devastating considering Patrick Surtain is on the other side of the field.
Hopefully, the Falcons can overcome the injuries and get a win as they enter their bye week.