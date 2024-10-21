Falcons' entire team to blame for disastrous Week 7 loss to Seattle
Outside of Bijan Robinson, everyone on the Falcons roster and coaching staff is to blame for their horrific Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They did not show up at home against a team on a three-game losing streak.
Whether it was bad defensive playcalling, bad penalties, missed opportunities, or whatever, it was awful. It felt like the only person out on the field who wanted to win was Bijan Robinson.
No shortage of blame to go around for the Atlanta Falcons' ugly Week 7 loss
To say it was frustrating to watch Raheem Morris' squad on Sunday would be an understatement. It felt like no matter what they did, they would turn around and shoot themselves in the foot which ultimately turned into a 34 to 14 loss.
We can go through each drive of the game and point at one player who made a boneheaded mistake.
Early on it was A.J. Terrell who was called for a rather ticky-tack pass interference. The offense turned around and committed three false start penalties on their first drive and Younghoe Koo missed a field goal on the second drive.
Both teams exchanged touchdowns before the Falcons were stopped on what turned out to be a critical drive before halftime which brings us to the awful coaching mistake. Jimmy Lake called a Tampa-2 defense with ten seconds left in the half.
The fact you expected your run-stuffing linebacker, Nate Landman, to cover the deep hole between the two safeties is ridiculous. The Seahawks were able to run DK Metcalf on a post route to score the touchdown. It was truly a terrible situational call, especially with the personnel on the field.
You move to the second half and there were mistakes all over the board. Demone Harris had a dumb roughing the passer penalty on a third down stop which led to a touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins tried to do too much with a defender in his face. It turned into a long scoop-and-score for Seattle. On a quick tangent, I saw the Miami Hurricanes have that exact play reversed to an incomplete pass which helped them seal their win—just saying.
The avalanche continued as Drake London, who also had an offensive pass interference penalty, had a ball go through his hands resulting in an interception. Then Cousins missed a seam pass to Kyle Pitts which was also intercepted.
It was a game that the Falcons must forget about, unless you are Bijan Robinson. Hopefully, this will be the kick in the butt this team needed