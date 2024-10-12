Falcons fans are all too familiar with this embarrassing stat
How often have we seen a stat like [insert player here] has more sacks than the Atlanta Falcons this year?
Names like J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, etc. have all out-sacked entire teams throughout parts—or the entirety—of seasons. Usually, the Atlanta Falcons are among those teams.
Well, here we are in 2024 with a winning record going into Week 6 and there is an individual player who has more sacks than the entire Falcons team. It has become somewhat of a tradition for this team as they continue to strike out on pass rushers.
Aidan Hutchinson (and others) outpacing the Falcons in sacks
Aidan Hutchinson has turned into everything the Detroit Lions hoped he would be when they used the second-overall pick on him in 2022. He has become one of the NFL's best defenders in what is only his third season as a professional.
Coming out of their bye week, the Lions star pass rusher has 6.5 sacks in four games (five came in one game vs. TB). The Falcons, meanwhile, have five through five games.
To rub salt in the wound, Giants DT Dexter Lawrence, Jets DE Will McDonald IV, and Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy have six sacks individually.
At this point aren't we all numb to this statistic? We have spent the better part of the last decade watching T.J. Watt rack up the sacks knowing we passed on him for Takk McKinley. At least with Hutchinson, we can sleep well knowing we had no chance of landing him.
This all means Matt Judon must get going. He was brought in to change the fortunes of the pass rush and five weeks in his most notable play was deflecting a pass. He needs to charge things up, along with Arnold Ebiketie and the interior linemen.
One key to accomplishing this is by forcing opponents into passing situations. They need to get early leads and force long third downs, that is where sacks are most prevalent. They have yet to do that but that could all change against a suffering Carolina Panthers team in Week 6.