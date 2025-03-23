Falcons fans can only laugh at New Orleans latest attempt to turn back time

As Atlanta's slow offseason continues fans have found entertainment in New Orleans' continued attempts at relevance. This started with the Saints becoming the final team searching for a head coach. It was clear from the way the market played out that none of the league's top targets had any desire to land in such a mess. After settling for Kellen Moore, the Saints opted to move money on Derek Carr's deal to allow the team to make moves in free agency.

This allowed the Saints the chance to bring in veteran safety Justin Reid and overpay edge rusher Chase Young. The Saints weren't done, however, opting to attempt to bring in a weapon for Derek Carr signing former receiver Brandin Cooks to return to where his career began. The receiver spent the first three years of his career with the Saints before joining New England ahead of the 2017 season.

New Orleans continues to provide offseason joy for Atlanta authoring their continued irrelevance

This might be a scary move if it were still 2016 and Cooks had the speed and hands he flashed early in his career. Talent the Saints were willing to part ways with even at the peak of the receiver's impact. Since the 2020 season Cooks' numbers have been on a steady decline. Even as teams needed the veteran to fill a bigger role it was clear the veteran was no longer able to reach anywhere close to the heights of the player he once was.

Cooks signing with New Orleans on a two-year deal continues the team's fascination with veteran players. It is as if the front office is stuck in a time warp of the Drew Brees era believing the same moves will get the job done. For Atlanta, it is free entertainment that ensures at least one less roadblock will be in their way in the NFC South.

Brandin Cooks spent last season in Dallas where the receiver caught a grand total of 26 passes for 259 yards. This was in a year when the Cowboys desperately needed anyone other than CeeDee Lamb to step up. It was clear Cooks was no longer the elite answer he was a decade ago.

New Orleans continuing their charade of veteran signings and borrowing from the future is ideal. It locks them into becoming a likely doormat of the conference with underwhelming mediocrity as their absolute ceiling. After years of being frustrated by Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Atlanta fans can only take joy in their rival's incompetence.