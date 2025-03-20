Falcons' fans must prepare for more Kirk Cousins after latest announcement

Netflix will offer Atlanta Falcons fans an inside look at their lone season with Kirk Cousins. The news dropped this week that Quarterback will return for season 2 featuring Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, and Kirk Cousins. It will follow the 2024 season and offer fans an inside look at what exactly went wrong at the end of Atlanta's season. This is the second time both the Falcons and Cousins have been featured in a season.

The first season followed Cousins with the Vikings and Atlanta's lone season with Marcus Mariota. It will be the second time fans are given an inside look at their starter being benched. While it is far from an ideal season it will be interesting to revisit how Cousins handled the decision.

Just in: Netflix is bringing back “Quarterback” and they will feature Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/Iq6RNZnXkL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 19, 2025

The first season offered Atlanta fans an inside look at Mariota's decision to step away from the team after being benched. Atlanta would spend the final games of the season starting Desmond Ridder with Logan Woodside as the backup. Mariota's decision to walk away remains in question, however, Atlanta fans were at least offered an inside look at the details that went into the decision.

Knowing that Kirk Cousins was a part of the series it is fair to wonder if the embarrassment of being benched at all factored into the delay from Atlanta. The franchise had to know Cousins was a part of the series and it is interesting to consider whether or not this could have at all factored into such a delayed benching. No matter the answer the series will provide a look at the highs of Atlanta's 2024 season as well as how things ended.

Watching Cousins set a franchise passing record against Tampa or come up with a clutch win against the Eagles will be a nice walk down memory lane. How the series ends for Atlanta will be far less pleasant. It will be interesting to see what the series covers with the seasons of both Burrow and Cousins ending in the regular season and Goff being bounced in round one.

Atlanta fans might have had their fill of Kirk Cousins, however, curiosity will be too much with fans tuning in to see what inside details the series might offer.