Falcons fans should be amused by New Orleans' NFL first-round decision

As Atlanta waits for their number to be called, its hated division rival made a surprising decision. Despite the issues at quarterback and an aging defense, the team drafted offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. It is a selection that speaks to a team that simply lacks any definitive direction and remains strangely committed to quarterback Derek Carr. This is something Atlanta fans hope continues with the quarterback's impressive track record of throwing beautiful touchdown passes to Falcons defenders.

While there are still spots ahead for the Saints to address the position, at least for now, the team remains locked in with Carr. This is despite a murky injury situation that already has the veteran's status for the 2025 season very much in question. While Banks is a solid pick, it isn't one that gives the team hope of climbing out of the NFC South basement or getting anywhere close to the Falcons and Bucs.

Atlanta should be relieved that the Saints refused to address the quarterback position by drafting Kelvin Banks Jr.

Kelvin Banks Jr. was one of the noteworthy names Atlanta worked out ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The prospect would have been an interesting choice considering the uncertain future with right-tackle Kaleb McGary. The tackle is heading into a contract year, while aging franchise stalwart Jake Matthews has a questionable future as well.

Banks would have been a potential answer for Atlanta, however, the selection for New Orleans simply shows the team's lack of direction. Badly needing an answer at quarterback and younger defensive pieces, the team prioritized adding an offensive lineman that could be viewed as a reach.

Nothing about the selection is going to help the Saints move out of the division basement or turn the page on Derek Carr. Choosing not to pick a quarterback or playmaker is yet another mistake for a franchise that simply cannot get out of their own way.