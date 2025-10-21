Falcons fans shouldn't fall into the trap of Mike McDaniel's desperate QB smokescreen

If you thought the Atlanta Falcons' Week 7 loss was bad, the Miami Dolphins made it look like child's play. The 20-10 loss against the 49ers on Sunday night was disappointing, but luckily, Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons will be presented with the perfect get-right opportunity against one of the worst teams in football in Week 8.

The Dirty Birds will host a Dolphins team that was just embarrassed by the Dillon Gabriel-led Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Things got so bad that Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter, and Mike McDaniel was originally noncommittal on who would serve as the Week 8 starter after the loss.

The 31-6 beatdown saw Tua throw three interceptions—including a pick-six—to help Miami fall to 1-6. McDaniel and Chris Grier are almost certainly working on borrowed time, so they could seriously consider a quarterback change ahead of a date with one of the NFL's best defenses.

Falcons might not be facing Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8

Just two seasons ago, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards and was named a Pro Bowler, but now looks like a shell of his old self. He currently is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions and has looked like one of the worst starters in football in 2025.

While Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury has done little to help his case, the weapons in MIami are still solid. Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, De'Von Achane and Darren Waller are a viable group, but it's evident that the 27-year-old is not who fans thought he was after setting the world on fire at Alabama.

The Dolphins controversially opted to make Zach Wilson a healthy scratch in Week 7, in order to pave the way for rookie Quinn Ewers to seve as Tagovailoa's backup. When Tua struggled, the seventh-round pick out of Texas was called upon—and made the most of his moment in the limelight.

Ewers managed to inject life into a Miami offense that looked lifeless with their $200 million quarterback under center, even if it wasn't all pretty. The 22-year-old completed five-of-eight passes for 53 yards, but struggled with ball security in the inclement weather.

That alone was enough for Dolphins fans to call for the Tua experiment to end and for Ewers to take over. He led the Longhorns to two appearances in the College Football Playoff, and if he starts in Week 8, he'll get to face off with a former teammate in Bijan Robinson.

However, it sounds like McDaniel is rolling with the veteran (at least for now), but a rough outing against an elite pass defense could see Ewers make a late appearance for the second consecutive Sunday against a Falcons team hungry to get back on track.