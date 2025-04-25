Falcons' fans shouldn't overlook Carolina after impressive first round

The NFC South is widely expected to be a two-team race in the 2025 season. Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta drug on throughout the end of the 2024 season in a division that was begging to be won. Both teams had chances to claim the division, having memorable moments of choking. Still, there simply hasn't been a compelling argument for any other team to take over. New Orleans is a complete mess and lacks the offensive talent to keep up with the duo. However, the Panthers' sneaky offseason is starting to grab attention after Thursday night's solid first round.

Carolina wasted no time in this year's draft, finding Bryce Young a weapon by drafting Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan. This is after a solid free agency period that saw the Panthers go a long way in rebuilding the defense. With this in mind, it is time to start wondering if Carolina could become a surprise player in the NFC South?

Carolina's strong first round should have Atlanta fans worried about the Panthers' 2025 ceiling

In the final game of the season, Bryce Young put on a show against Atlanta, beating the Falcons in OT 44-38. This would be the second straight week Michael Penix Jr. would force overtime and never touch the football. However, what makes Young's end-of-season accomplishment so impressive is what the quarterback did with so few weapons.

Now, the Panthers have remedied this by going out and drafting the top receiver prospect in this year's class. While the Falcons and Bucs should still be considered the division favorites, the Panthers could begin to creep their way into the conversation.

At the very least, the team has earned a close eye from their division rivals as they continue to make a push to return to contention. With the entire offseason obviously hinging on which version of Bryce Young decides to show up for a pivotal 2025 season.