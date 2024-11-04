Falcons' fans taking a victory lap as New Orleans misery reaches new heights
By Nick Halden
While there is nothing Atlanta Falcons' fans appreciate as much as a victory a close second would be a New Orleans Saints loss. The hate between the two division rivals remains no matter how things are going for either franchise. This has helped make Atlanta's ascension all the more fun as New Orleans season has reached a new low.
As a reminder, this is the same New Orleans team that started the season 2-0 and had pundits believing perhaps there was a surprise contender in the division. The Saints weren't just winning they were blowing teams out and looked as impressive as they have in the post-Drew Brees era. This, however, would be short-lived with the team now on an impressive seven-game losing streak to fall to 2-7 on the season and into the basement of the NFC South.
Atlanta's hot streak is only made sweeter by Saints never ending freefall
The latest New Orleans loss came with Derek Carr back under center at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. It was only the second win of Carolina's season and a game that was believed to be a layup even for a struggling New Orleans team. With their second win of the season, the Panthers now take control of third place in the NFC South and push the Saints to new lows.
It is a deserving fate for a team that continues to refuse to buy into a rebuild and put the fate of the 2024 season into the hands of Derek Carr and Dennis Allen. For Atlanta, it takes all the pressure off of the division race as well with the Falcons now in firm control with Tampa Bay the only real threat to put pressure on the Falcons. A welcome development as the Falcons continue to find ways to win they will have a chance to hand the Saints their 8th straight loss in New Orleans this Sunday.