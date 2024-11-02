Falcons' fans will be less than thrilled with Jimmy Lake's answer for pass rush woes
By Nick Halden
Ahead of the Atlanta Falcons matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, we heard from DC Jimmy Lake. Predictably the presser centered around Atlanta's struggles rushing the passer and what the team was going to do to fix the issue. Lake offered a lot of predictable responses that coaches are supposed to give sports media.
Focusing on the meeting rooms and planning the team would put in to attempt to fix the problem. However, one word will stick out to Atlanta fans when Lake was further pushed on the pass rush woes. Lake offered that Atlanta would figure out their pass rush issues "eventually" not giving the reassurance fans perhaps were hoping for.
Jimmy Lake continues to show an inability to adjust and bring life to Atlanta's pass rush
To be fair to Lake, the defensive coordinator stressed how hard the team was working and continued to show belief they would find an answer. However, it is the eventually part that is going to annoy a lot of Atlanta fans. We are far too deep into the season for you not to have a better answer for creating a pass rush.
Yes, Baker Mayfield did a good job getting rid of the football but there was all the time in the world and the veteran quarterback knew it. Even if that time surprisingly ran out all he needed to do was step outside the pocket and take off.
Lake's inability to stop the run or rush the passer has grown increasingly frustrating for a defense that has regressed far more than expected. If you give this team last year's unit they are a true NFC contender and being taken far more seriously.
Instead, the defense has regressed at nearly every level and is dead last in sacks by a wide margin. Much was made of Thursday night's game that saw the Jets have more sacks in a single game than Atlanta has had in nearly half a season. It is time to begin to question whether the Falcons need to make a change with this defense.
Lake's lack of willingness to adjust and inability to provide answers is beyond frustrating for a team that should be far better. It is something to keep a close eye on as Atlanta nears their bye week.