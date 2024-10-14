Falcons finally break unbelievable two-year drought on defense
The Atlanta Falcons went into Week 6 of the 2024 season having not had a cornerback intercept a pass in two years. A.J. Terrell finally held onto the football after Andy Dalton threw a game-changing interception right to him.
October 16th would have marked the second anniversary of the last interception by the position. Hopefully, they will now come in bunches.
Falcons break CB interception-less streak right before two-year anniversary
Before Sunday, a Falcons corner hadn't picked off a pass since Isaiah Oliver intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season on a Hail Mary attempt. That interception helped the Falcons pull off a big win against a team that made it to the NFC Championship Game that year.
Little did we know that A.J. Terrell and the rest of his position group wouldn't get one for another 32 games.
Of course, we have seen Terrell have plenty of opportunities to turn the ball over but he hasn't been able to secure it—like last week on the Buccaneers' first drive.
Ironically, the Falcons would get another one to seal the game in Carolina. Second-year corner Clark Phillips III jumped a short throw by Dalton and could have had a touchdown if he wasn't so unselfish. I believe he should have taken it for the score but avoiding any injuries was a smart move.
Moving forward the Falcons need to secure any interceptions thrown their way with the struggles the defense has shown lately.