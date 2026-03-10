Falcons finally let Kaden Elliss slip through their fingers as stud LB leaves Atlanta

Even though the Atlanta Falcons need to do some serious roster building this offseason, it already feels like they've lost more than they've gained during the legal tampering period, and the league doesn't even officially begin until Wednesday.

After watching Dee Alford and Tyler Allgeier walk out the door and sign with other NFL franchises, the hits kept coming for the Falcons, as stud linebacker Kaden Elliss departed for Atlanta's NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Considering what new general manager Ian Cunningham said about Elliss at the combine, the writing was on the wall for him. It is also clear, after seeing his reported price tag of $33 million over three years, that the Falcons were never going to re-sign Elliss.

Former Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss darts for NFC South rival Saints in free agency

Atlanta already has some promising pieces at linebacker, like Divine Deablo, but they'll need to bolster the middle of their defense more at some point this offseason. Fortunately, if the veteran market doesn't unfold favorably, the 2026 NFL Draft class is loaded with young linebacker talent.