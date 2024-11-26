Falcons finally ready to use play action 12 weeks into the season
Self-scouting is something that every team does every week, especially during a bye week. The Atlanta Falcons were able to go deep into the film this week to study what they can improve on.
According to Raheem Morris, a big piece to improving is having Kirk Cousins run more play-action fakes. Yes, it took them 12 weeks to realize they should start implementing one of the most basic principles of an NFL offense. While it is better late than never, it should have been discovered long before the season started.
Falcons will finally use one of Kirk Cousins' biggest strengths
Kirk Cousins made a living running play action from under center during his time with Washington and Minnesota. We all expected that to continue in Atlanta but we were all wrong. Instead, it has been pistol and shotgun formations without play action.
The Falcons have the third-fewest play-action plays in the NFL. They have faked to the running back on about 14% of their dropbacks.
To only utilize one of Cousins' strengths on 14% of his dropbacks is insane. The good news is that should change in the final six games of the regular season.
It is honestly maddening how it has taken this long for something to potentially change. You have one of the best running backs in the league in Bijan Robinson, why not make the defense get out of position by faking it to him?
Zac Robinson's offense has relied on a lot of motion, which is fine, but you cannot consistently produce without throwing a defense off.
In case you are wondering, the Detroit Lions have run the most play-action plays and they are doing quite well.
We can only hope this is the turning point for the inconsistent offense. They cannot continue randomly disappearing and expect to make the playoffs. The Buccaneers are right on their tail with a much easier schedule remaining.