Falcons find Michael Penix Jr. perfect receiver in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

If there has been common theme from Atlanta's draft classes since GM Terry Fontenot has taken over it has been a level of unpredictability. Last year's decision to draft Penix remains one of the most surprising draft decisions in recent memory. Still, it seems a safe bet to believe the Falcons are going ot use each of their early round selections to improve an underwhelming defense. Any other decision would be a mistake when you consider the existing offensive talent.

Atlanta does need to improve offense depth and has a concern at the center position. However, there are few teams in the league that have the stability in the trenches and elite weapons the Falcons will offer Penix. With this in mind, each of Atlanta's first two selections is in an effort to improve their defensive future.

Pick #15 Mykel Williams-EDGE Georgia

If Williams makes it to Atlanta at #15 the team would be incredibly unwise to pass. The Georgia pass rusher is one of the safest selections at his position. With that said, fans will have to understand the pass rusher is far from a finished product. While it typically take a year for an edge rusher to make the adjustment, Williams might need a bit more patience. The skill is there as are the instincts and size, Williams simply needs the reps. If the Falcons get a chance to make the pick it is the right selection.

Pick #46 Princely Umanmielen-EDGE Ole Miss

Where Princely falls in this draft remains a bit of a mystery. The value of edge rushers could allow the SEC product to become a surprise early selection. What could give the Falcons an outside chance at taking the edge rusher in this spot is the fact it is a loaded year at the position. With two picks, you've completely changed how the fanbase feels about their defensive future. While the team still needs to go out and add veterans to the position, it is a huge step that drastically changes your defensive ceiling.

Pick #118 Xavier Restrepo-WR Miami

Restrepo is exactly the type of weapon that would complete the Atlanta offense. Primarily playing out of the slot, the receiver gives depth behind Ray-Ray McCloud. Cam Ward perfectly illustrated how to use the undersized receiver when surrounded with targets that garner a bit more fear. Restrepo was the reliable forgotten man who continually found a way to make big plays. Atlanta couldn't ask for a better fit at this point in the draft.

Pick #218 Ty Hamilton-DL Ohio State

You aren't going to replace Grady Jarrett in this draft or with any of the team's current options. Still, the team does need to add size to the middle of the defense after losing both Jarrett and veteran Eddie Goldman in the 2025 offseason. Hamilton doesn't project to be a starter, but it is depth that could work his way into a reserve role.

Pick #242 Shilo Sanders-DB Colorado

The issues with Shilo's game are clear and this is an undeniable legacy pick. The Falcons bring in the corner hoping the developmental project works out as surprise depth. Sanders isn't expected to be a day one or two pick and is likely only getting selected based on the stage the college veteran played on as well as his last name.