Falcons Find Themselves Behind Division Rival in Latest Power Rankings
Three losses in a row have caused the Atlanta Falcons to slide further down the NFL Power Rankings after Week 13. What's bizarre is that, with identical records, the Falcons have dropped behind division rival Tampa Bay. Let's take a look at where these two teams are ranked among league experts:
1. NFL.com
Eric Edholm's NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 14 have Tampa Bay ranked at number 13 and the Atlanta Falcons ranked at number 19.
2. ESPN
ESPN has ranked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 14 and the Atlanta Falcons at 17.
3. NBC Sports
Mike Florio's NFL Power Rankings have the Bucs ranked at number 13 and the Falcons ranked at number 19.
NFL Power Ranking Reactions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an undeserved boost in this week's power rankings after barely defeating the Carolina Panthers in OT, only forcing a crucial fumble with the Panthers on the verge of winning to prevent an untimely loss.
With identical records, the Falcons have fallen behind the Buccaneers in the eyes of many analysts. But let's not forget about the Falcons two victories against their division rival. In each matchup, the offense clearly showed their dominance over the Buc's defense. They put up a combined 982 yards and 67 points over two games (Week 5 and Week 8) while the defense played complimentary football to secure each win.
Even with momentum, the Falcons are still the better and more deserving team unless Tampa knocks them from atop the NFC South.
Atlanta Is Still In The Driver's Seat
Despite losing momentum, the Atlanta Falcons remain in first place, thanks to tiebreakers. While fans are growing anxious, the players remain determined to hold onto the division. Unlike Tampa Bay, which must hope for Falcons losses, Atlanta’s focus is clear. Just keep winning.
Tough games against the Vikings and Commanders won't be easy, but Atlanta has established itself as a team that can compete with anybody. Defeating the Eagles and going down to the wire against the Chiefs should remind Falcons fans that this is a good team. They just need to get back to their winning ways.