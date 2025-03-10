Falcons franchise legend Grady Jarrett finds new home, already

Grady Jarrett, the heart and soul of the Atlanta Falcons defense for a decade, was released Monday morning and it didn't take long for him to find a new home.

Jarrett and the Chicago Bears are in agreement on a big contract.

Source: former Falcons Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett — released today from Atlanta — already has found a new home, reaching agreement on a 3-year $43.5 million deal including $28.5 million fully guaranteed with the Chicago Bears. Deal negotiated by Todd France at Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/49b6XmSB3Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Well, that didn't take long; the Bears continue their spending spree which includes former Falcons center Drew Dalman. The two teammates will reunite on opposite sides of the ball, assuming nothing big happens before they can officially sign.

Grady Jarrett lands 3-year, $43.5 million deal with Chicago Bears

There is a reason the Falcons and Grady couldn't reach a new agreement; they were never going to pay him that much. Nevertheless, it is sad to see him go.

Owner Arthur Blank released this statement right before news broke on his new contract:

A statement from Arthur M. Blank on Grady Jarrett pic.twitter.com/lgvskYNP1M — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 10, 2025

Everything he said in there shows the amount of respect the former fifth-round pick earned. Not often do you see an owner releasing a statement when a player goes elsewhere.

All in all, I think we are all happy he didn't land with a division rival. That is something you always worry about so seeing him land in Chicago is a sigh of relief.

Best of luck to him moving forward, it was a phenomenal run!