Falcons front office is dropping breadcrumbs about a major roster change

The Falcons enter their bye week 2-2, but one glaring weakness threatens to undo everything Raheem Morris and his staff have built.

Through the first month of the season, Atlanta’s secondary has gone from shaky to flat-out concerning, and with star corner A.J. Terrell still sidelined, the cracks have become impossible to ignore.

Week 4 was the latest warning sign as veteran corner Dee Alford allowed four receptions on five targets in Week 4 against Washington, was called for two penalties, and finished with a brutal 29.3 coverage grade… Yikes.

The bye week gives Morris time to reshuffle, but the options aren’t perfect. Rookies Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts have shown flashes, but both are still developing and far from finished products.

Incumbent CB1 Mike Hughes has battled inconsistency as well. Without Terrell, Atlanta simply doesn’t have a steady, reliable presence outside. That leaves the front office with a choice: trust the youth movement to grow through their mistakes, or go shopping for help.

The Falcons need to address the secondary if they want to contend

If Atlanta wants to get aggressive before the deadline, there are intriguing names who might be available:

Alontae Taylor (Saints): A second-round pick in 2022, Taylor has shown toughness and versatility, but with New Orleans shifting personnel on defense and not contending, he could be pried away. His physical style would fit Raheem Morris’ scheme.

Cam Taylor-Britt (Bengals): Drafted in the second round out of Nebraska, Taylor-Britt has been a full-time starter since 2022, logging at least 86% of defensive snaps every season. With his contract winding down, Cincinnati may face a decision on his future, and Atlanta could capitalize.

Denzel Ward (Browns): The most ambitious option, Ward is a two-time Pro Bowler with shutdown ability. His contract and importance to Cleveland make him expensive, but he would instantly elevate Atlanta’s secondary into one of the NFL’s best.

L’Jarius Sneed (Titans): After his breakout years in Kansas City, Sneed landed in Tennessee, but with the Titans struggling, he could be dangled.

Eric Stokes (Raiders): A former first-round pick in 2021, Stokes has appeared in 49 games and brings speed and length. Playing on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, he’d be a low-cost rental with upside.

Each of these corners comes with a different price tag and level of risk, but any would represent a clear upgrade over Atlanta’s current depth chart.

The Falcons are in the mix for the NFC South crown, but their margin for error isn’t large. Tampa Bay is fresh off of a massive victory in Seattle, and a date with the Bills looms large.

The bye week is the perfect time for Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot to reassess the roster and weigh the cost of any potential roster shakeup.

Regardless, it’s clear this isn’t a minor issue anymore. Atlanta’s secondary is the one thing standing between “playoff contender” and “missed opportunity.” The clock is ticking before the trade deadline.

