Falcons given overlooked solution to the Kirk Cousins dilemma

The Atlanta Falcons had a predictable inclusion in Bleacher Report's top ten post draft trade block, quarterback Kirk Cousins. Having Cousins on a potential trade list doesn't come as anything close to a surprise. The Falcons have been speculated to be attempting to move the quarterback all offseason. However, the team maintains they are content to keep the veteran if they cannot find the required asking price.

None of this is new information, but what did stick out are the proposed landing spots for the veteran quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the obvious inclusion, unless you believe the Steelers are content having Mason Rudolph as their starter in a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. What did come as a surprise was the second option listed for Kirk Cousins.

Could the Atlanta Falcons send yet another veteran quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts?

The last time Atlanta wanted to move away from a franchise quarterback, the team traded Matt Ryan to Indy. It was a clear case of a franchise that believed they were better off with cheap options than paying Ryan top dollar in the final years of his deal. This would lead to Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and now Kirk Cousins.

For the Colts, the reason why they would have any interest is based completely on a lack of trust in Anthony Richardson. The quarterback is an incredible athlete, but hasn't consistently shown the ability to pass the ball at a level you expect from your starting quarterback. It is possible the Colts attempt to look at the trade market for a more reliable starting option.

The counter to this is the fact that the team had a myriad of chances to add to the position in this year's draft. Actively choosing to add to other position likely indicates they are content running it back with Richardson one more season. The team brought in former Giant Daniel Jones to give the roster additional depth at the position.

Still, it is an interesting potential fit that could be possible if Atlanta becomes willing to eat more of Cousins' deal. Otherwise, it appears the veteran is destined to hold a clipboard behind Michael Penix Jr.