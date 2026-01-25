The Atlanta Falcons' secondary desperately needs help. AJ Terrell is the only above-average Falcons cornerback entering 2026, making the position a must-restock. Ideally, resigning Dee Alford would boost depth, but he's not the only addition needed.

To end the 2025 season, the Falcons' cornerback depth chart also consists of UDFA Cobee Bryant, who was exposed during portions of the four-game winning streak that concluded the season.

2020 top 10 pick CJ Henderson, who is on his third different team in three seasons, was relegated to the Steelers' practice squad in virtually all of 2024. Henderson played in just four games for Atlanta after re-signing to the practice squad in mid-November. He spent three separate stints on the Falcons roster/practice squad throughout the year.

The Atlanta Falcons cornerback situation is a nightmare

The final notable corner is Mike Hughes, who signed a three-year $18 million contract before last season, but spent much of the year on the injured reserve.

The position is a nightmare, especially depth wise, and something must be done. With no first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, Matt Ryan and Co. must get creative.

If the Falcons want to draft a cornerback in the second round, they'll have a hilarious opportunity. Terrell's younger brother, Avieon Terrell, is an elite Clemson cornerback who is a projected late-first, early second-round pick.

Terrell spent three strong seasons at Clemson, where he capped his junior year with five forced fumbles, nine passes defended and three sacks.

The 5'11'' cornerback has elite speed to make up for a slightly undersized frame. He's listed as two inches shorter and 20 pounds lighter than his older brother, but he had a better college career statistically speaking.

The Falcons' need another star cornerback to place alongside Terrell, and these two would mesh well, duh! The only problem is that the Falcons might lack the draft capital to select him. As it stands now, the Falcons have the No. 16 pick in the second round (projected 48 overall).

Terrell played well enough, particularly later in the season, to garner first round draft pedigree. In Mel Kiper's inaugural 2026 mock draft, he slotted Terrell in with the Eagles at the No. 23 pick. Additionally, Terrell is listed as Kiper's No. 3 best cornerback in this draft class.

If he falls into the second round or a trade opportunity approaches Ryan, they must pounce. Drafting Terrell is a golden opportunity to immediately upgrade the secondary, while creating a dynamic duo.