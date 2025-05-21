Falcons have a serious problem brewing at wide receiver in near future

There is an unquestioned top trio of wide receivers for the Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III.

All three of those guys had career years last season and figure to only get better with Michael Penix Jr. rifling the ball to them this upcoming season. However, their contracts will expire in a two-year window, leaving the team with a concerning problem.

Falcons trio of WRs will see their deals expire at similar times

This all starts with Drake London; the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is already entering his fourth year in the league, and after his fifth-year option was picked up, he is due to hit the open market in 2027.

However, it is hard to imagine the Falcons not getting a deal done soon. He has earned it as the tone-setter for the offense.

Darnell Mooney signed a three-year deal last offseason and turned in a great season where he fell eight yards short of 1,000 receiving yards.

He has earned himself an extension after this season if he puts up similar production.

Finally, there is Ray-Ray McCloud III, who was last season's biggest surprise. Seen strictly as a return man through the first six years of his career, he broke out with nearly 700 yards as a first-year Falcon.

He is entering the final year of his deal.

This leaves the Falcons with a big problem. It is hard to imagine them paying all three guys in such a short timeframe.

London is a no-doubt extension. You cannot let him get away after he has improved every season, culminating in a massive 2024 season.

The question arises with Mooney and McCloud. McCloud is more expendable, but is also the cheaper extension.

If Terry Fontenot can squeak out a cheaper deal with McCloud and invest it into another Mooney contract, then maybe we could see the trio stick around for the long haul.

Nonetheless, the most likely scenario is that London gets extended and either Mooney or McCloud walks in the next two seasons. The front office will have to find their replacements quickly to help keep Michael Penix Jr.'s momentum.