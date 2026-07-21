Falcons have no business trading any cornerstones after trade value projection

If there is one thing we know in the NFL, it is that teams are too confident in their ability to scout and develop college talent into superstars. Time after time, we see can't-miss prospects turn into players who struggle to consistently produce on a weekly basis

With that, the value teams put on first-round picks is way too high. We know that players who return a Day 1 pick are proven commodities, thus safer than the lottery ticket they get traded.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell took a look at each team's players who would return a top pick. However, for the Atlanta Falcons, the shocking part is the players he listed as just missing out on worth that Day 1 picks. They are shocking names who have been at the center of the organization's highs of late.

Falcons shouldn't even consider trading these players for their disappointing value

The just-missed-out players include five players, two of whom aren't shocking. Michael Penix Jr. hasn't shown top-tier quarterback play just yet, while James Pearce Jr.'s legal troubles have plummeted his trade value.

The three surprises are Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Pitts Sr., and A.J. Terrell Jr. That trio has been at the center of the highlights of this organization this decade, and if the return price didn't include a Day 1 pick, the Dirty Birds would be foolish to even consider trading them.

Starting with Lindstrom, he is one of the league's stalwarts on the offensive line. He has been the best guard for quite some time and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But Barnwell sees his age and contract as trade value killers.

"Lindstrom is one of the league's better guards and has made it to each of the past four Pro Bowls," Barnwell wrote. "But he also turned 29 in February and has cap hits north of $26 million in each of the next two seasons."

Yes, those are valid concerns. But 29 is not old for a position that ages pretty well. And the contract isn't that crazy for a player who can create wide-open holes for a run-heavy offense. I bet many teams would trade a late-first-round pick for the guard.

Pitts proved he is still a great tight end last season. He is now under a long-term contract, lessening the strain on an acquiring team. And he hasn't hit his full potential yet.

Finally, Terrell is the most underrated cornerback in the league. The 27-year-old has played on some bad defenses, yet he often shuts down top receivers. For a player who plays a premium position, it is hard to imagine he wouldn't fetch a first-rounder in return from a contending team.

All that said, the Falcons aren't and shouldn't be looking to trade any of these players. These are all hypotheticals that are fun to analyze.