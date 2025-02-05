Falcons head coach Raheem Morris facing criticism after Kirk Cousins injury news

Kirk Cousins sent shockwaves throughout Atlanta's fanbase during Super Bowl week. The quarterback admitted he was dealing with an injury down the stretch of the 2024 season. It is a statement that doesn't reflect well on Atlanta's coaching staff or the training staff dealing with Kirk's injuries. Little is known about what role Atlanta's decision-makers played in this, however, there is no denying it is a bad look.

It doesn't alter the fact Raheem Morris saw Kirk's level of play on the field and still refused to make a change. The head coach deserved heat for waiting until Atlanta's season was over to make the switch. Whether or not the quarterback was injured shouldn't alter the heat placed on Morris for not giving the team a better chance to win.

Will Kirk Cousins' grenade force the Atlanta Falcons to part ways with the veteran?

There is the possibility Cousins is being a bit hyperbolic in an effort to force his release or garner more trade interest. This is complete speculation but it is hard to understand the reasoning behind letting out this information now. If the quarterback's injury was greatly altering his play either during the team's collapse or when the quarterback was benched was the time to be straightforward about the injury.

Timing is everything and opting to release the injury update now is a bad look for everyone involved. It makes the actions of Raheem Morris and Atlanta's decision-makers look shaky and Kirk's lack of honesty beforehand questionable.

Despite all of this, nothing has changed for the Falcons. Kirk Cousins is still cheaper to keep on the roster and shouldn't be cut. Whether or not this was a power play or simply a complete lack of awareness on Kirk's part is up for debate. No matter the answer Atlanta's path forward hasn't changed it is just a spotlight on awful decision-making Falcons fans have come to expect from a frustrating organization.