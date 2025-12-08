Falcons’ home struggles are spiraling into embarrassment fans were hoping to avoid

The Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs both played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend and came away with vastly different results. Georgia's 28-7 demolition of Alabama saw them once again be crowned SEC Champions, while the Falcons were dominated by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

Two games took place 20 hours apart in the same building, yet it was a tale of two different stories. Georgia's win marked their second in Atlanta in as many weeks after knocking off Georgia Tech last week, while the Dirty Birds' dismal 37-9 defeat marked their seventh loss in the last eight games.

It makes absolutely no sense, how does a college team look more prepared in Atlanta than their NFL team? And to make matters even worse, the 4-9 Falcons have just two wins in their home building all season, yet Georgia has managed to match that home total in just two games in since Thanksgiving.

Wins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025:

Georgia Bulldogs: 2 in the last 2 weeks

Atlanta Falcons: 2 the entire season pic.twitter.com/lCQWefuMoO — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 7, 2025

Georgia football has somehow been out-playing the Falcons on their home field

Yes, Kirby Smart's group is one of the best teams in the nation and one of the favorites to win a national championship, but that's no excuse. The Falcons are 2-4 at home this season and haven't won a home game since their 24-14 upset over Josh Allen and the Bills all the way back in Week 6.

Home games are supposed to favor the home team and the crowd is supposed to serve as a detriment to the visitors, yet opposing fans have been taking over Mercedes-Benz Stadium all year long. And that might just be the most pathetic indictment of another nightmare Falcons' season.

They were thrashed by the Dolphins at home, lost nail-biters to both the Panthers and Bucs, and the wins over Buffalo and Washington were the only highlights the home crowd got to witness. But a blowout loss where the teams were tied at halftime might be the biggest home heartbreaker yet.

It's not like their 2-5 record on the road is any better, but 2-4 in front of this fanbase is ridiculously pathetic. That's why it was no surprise when the Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention yesterday following another coaching disaster from Raheem Morris, who is about to be fired.

It's was a roller coaster of a weekend for those in the Atlanta area, but at least they get to say one of their two teams was able to prevail. Here's hoping the Dawgs are able to conceal the heartache the Falcons have provided during the College Football Playoff after a favorable draw as the No. 3 seed.