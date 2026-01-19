Falcons just caught a massive break with Kevin Stefanski after massive NFL firing

If you thought Caleb Williams made a clutch play last night, the Atlanta Falcons were just as clutch on Saturday night. With pressure mounting in the Kevin Stefanski sweepstakes, the Falcons were able to make Stefanski their next head coach before he had the opportunity to visit with any other teams.

This coaching carousel has been one of the most chaotic in NFL history with several high profile veteran coaches receiving the axe, and Monday morning was no different. The Buffalo Bills stunned the NFL world by firing coach Sean McDermott following another earlier-than-expected playoff exit on Saturday.

McDermott feels a bit like a scapegoat here, but if Stefanski were still available, the Bills would most likely give him a look. Their opening is instantly among the NFL's most desirable, so if they came calling, it would have been difficult for the 43-year-old to resist the opportunity to coach Josh Allen.

The Falcons should be thanking their lucky stars the Bills didn't have a chance to pursue Kevin Stefanski for their head coach opening

In all likelihood, this would have more directly impacted the New York Giants' pursuit of John Harbaugh, who would leapfrog from coaching one MVP QB to another But if Harbaugh ended up in Buffalo, the Giants would've made a stronger run at Stefanski and they very well could have hired him.

The main leg up that the Falcons have on the Bills is that roster is arguably more talented, especially with some impressive offense weapons and a solid defense in tow. However, the Bills' QB situation is significantly better, as the gap between Allen and Michael Penix Jr. may as well be the Grand Canyon.

Coaching a quarterback as talented as Allen isn't a luxury most head coaches receive very often, and it's something Stefanski would have been forced to consider after spending the season coaching Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders and dealing with years of QB purgatory in Cleveland.

At least with the Falcons, he'll be tasked with turning around a talented signal-caller in Penix, but the opportunity to immediately push for a Super Bowl with an MVP QB is tempting. It's not like he will back out of the five-year deal he just inked, but Stefanski must be considering what could've been.

With the two-time Coach of the Year off the board, the Bills have been looking at looking closely at Brian Daboll and Joe Brady, two coaches who have experience working with Allen. But there was a reason Stefanski was one of the most coveted offensive-minded coaches available this offseason.

Instead, the Falcons made sure not to give anyone else that opportunity, but hopefully he doesn't regret the choice to unite with Matt Ryan in a great situation in Atlanta.