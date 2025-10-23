Falcons' latest WR depth chart spells absolute disaster behind Drake London

Ray-Ray McCloud's spot as the Atlanta Falcons' third wide receiver was important. He provided them a quick, shifty receiver for Michael Penix Jr. to utilize creatively.

However, McCloud is now gone, pulling everyone below Darnell Mooney up the depth chart. The Falcons released their weekly depth chart, and there is a surprising development that is bound to end in absolute disaster.

The Falcons released their Week 8 depth chart for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.



David Sills V took Ray-Ray McCloud III's spot as the third starting wide receiver.



🔗 MORE: https://t.co/25qzZXuwQq — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 21, 2025

Yes you read that right, David Sills V is now Michael Penix Jr.'s third receiver.

David Sills' promotion is bound to be a disaster for Zac Robinson's offense

Whatever happened with Ray-Ray had to have been pretty significant. The Dirty Birds were in no position to discard one of their top threats. But they will now have to deal with it.

Seeing Sills sit as the No. 3 receiver is shocking. The Falcons have been big fans of last year's late-round pick, Casey Washington, so it seemed plausible that he would be the name to rise behind Mooney.

Obviously, there are parts of Sills' game that the coaching staff values more than Washington's—most likely his 6-foot-3 frame and run blocking prowess.

Also, the wide receiver position isn't like quarterback; players may be listed behind others simply because they fill a different role. That said, it isn't a good look to have a journeyman starting for this talented offense.

Sills is in his fourth season, coming off a year where he was out of football. He has 14 receptions for 132 yards and no touchdowns in his career, with almost all of that production coming in 2022 with the Giants.

Furthermore, he has played in every game this season and only has one catch on two targets for nine yards. Yes, you read that right, the Falcons' No. 3 receiver has two targets and one catch this entire year...

We have seen how big of a hole this team has in the passing game once you get past Mooney. When Penix has targeted the reserve receivers, it has rarely resulted in a completion. This offense is in a situation where they have to rely solely on the hands of Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson.

Terry Fontenot has to find another receiving weapon before the trade deadline; this team cannot move forward with that depth (or lack thereof) if this team wants to be taken seriously.