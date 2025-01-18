Falcons legend being pointed to as the next Dallas Cowboys head coach

Former Atlanta Falcons corner Deion Sanders is suddenly a hot name in this year's head coaching search. There has been speculation that with Shedeur Sanders coming out of college expected to be the first or second quarterback off the board his coach could follow. While this seems highly unlikely it isn't impossible that both could make the jump to the NFL this offseason.

Deion Sanders is an NFL legend spending 1989-93 as an Atlanta Falcons before spending time with the 49ers, Ravens, Commanders, and Cowboys. Sanders would go on to a coaching career working his way up to a head coach position in Colorado. A forgotten piece of college football was thrust back into the middle of the sport thanks to Deion Sanders. Now, that is what owner Jerry Jones is contemplating what Sanders could do for the Dallas Cowboys after a frustrating 2024 season.

Will former Atlanta Falcon Deion Sanders become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

From a content perspective, the Cowboys adding Deion Sanders as their next head coach is a great a move as possible. The head coach walks in and demands the league's attention. Whether or not it works the Cowboys are back at the top of the NFL landscape in terms of media coverage and attention. No matter how it ends the Cowboys will demand attention and that is what owner Jerry Jones so obviously craves.

With that said, it is hard to believe the Cowboys ownership will opt to go in this direction. It feels far more like a ploy to grab headlines at a point in the season when the Cowboys are all but forgotten. Few are as savvy as Jerry at keeping the Cowboys in the offseason conversation. Whether it was Dak's extension or Mike McCarthy's future as much drama and attention as possible will be milked from the situation.

It is for this reason, it is hard to doubt Dallas is seriously willing to turn the franchise over to Deion. Whether or not it is the right move is an entirely different debate. The point here remains if the Cowboys sign Deion Sanders as their next head coach he is the most important man in Dallas.

The attention and respect that Deion demands takes away power and ears from owner Jerry Jones. It is hard to believe that is something the Cowboys owner would willingly allow even if it meant far more attention for his franchise.

Dallas seems far more likely to land a safer choice looking to bring in a head coach that isn't going to make waves or get in the way of Jones. Deion Sanders would be a fun fit for the Cowboys, however, it continues to appear to be an impossible one.