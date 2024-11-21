Falcons legend to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?
For as bad as the Atlanta Falcons have been these past two weeks, things have been exponentially worse for Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys.
The team that many crowned as this year's NFC East champions sit at 3-7 and are unlikely to make the playoffs. We are nearing the end of McCarthy's tenure as head coach of the Cowboys.
You then have to imagine that owner Jerry Jones will go "all-in" on hiring a big-name head coach. Bill Belichick has often been the name buzzing but it is hard to imagine the two sides have a cordial relationship. So, the next name would be former Falcons superstar and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Falcons franchise legend the next head coach of America's Team? Michael Irvin thinks so
Deion Sanders' name will forever be associated with many different teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. However, only one team can claim to be the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL—the Atlanta Falcons.
Sanders has previously stated that he wants the team who drafted him to draft his superstar children—Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. It is now unlikely that Shedeur will wear red and black with the presence of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., but what if the Cowboys decided to draft him?
According to Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders would then be willing to be the head coach of the Cowboys. He said the following when Colin Cowherd asked for verification on if that was true:
"I believe 100%, and I can tell you good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say like that without violating anything else."- Michael Irvin
There is one problem: What would the Cowboys do with the recently-extended Dak Prescott?
Would Shedeur then sit behind him for a couple of years, ala Michael Penix Jr.? Unlikely considering Shedeur would be the head coach's son in this scenario.
Ultimately, Deion will likely stay with the Colorado Buffaloes. By all accounts, he loves where he is at and wants to stay even after his two sons leave for the NFL.