Falcons' looming return should be the best possible news for Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons were hit with the injury bug pretty hard in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, but are expected to see multiple key players return to the lineup. Michael Penix Jr. is obviously the most important of those, but the return of Storm Norton is quietly crucial for thr Dirty Birds.

After Kaleb McGary suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp, Norton was expected to step in and operate as the starting right tackle. However, the 31-year-old had ankle surgery just before the start on the season, and was placed on injured reserve. But he's finally coming back.

However, his return will almost certainly shake up an offensive line that's been mostly productive, but has struggled as of late. With Jake Matthews playing through a high-ankle sprain, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Falcons use Norton as a swing tackle like Raheem Morris originally planned to.

Storm Norton's return will trigger a much-needed competition at right tackle

The undrafted free agent out of Toledo appeared in all 17 games for the Dirty Birds in 2024, but only registered just one start. Norton could start sooner rather than later, but that could also trigger a tackle competition with starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

The UMass product has been surprisingly productive in his first season as a full-time starter for the Falcons. He shined in Atlanta's Week 6 upset over the Buffalo Bills, helping Bijan Robinson to tally a career-high 238 scrimmage yards, and helped spring him to the outside on his 81-yard touchdown run.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilkinson's 42.6 pass block grade in Week 8 was his worst pass block grade of the season. It also marked his second game of the season with a PFF grade under 50 and his second straight game where he struggled in pass protection.

What makes this all so important is that for the left-handed Penix, the right tackle serves as his blind side protector, so the Falcons need their RT to hold their own in pass protection. Matthews' role as the anchor of the unit makes everyone's jobs easier, but one of these two need to pull away.

Norton practiced in full for the majority of last week, but Morris opted to hold him out for another week to ensure he will be at 100% when he returns, but a season debut against the Patriots is looking increasingly likely. And Penix should be good to go in Foxborough after recovering from his knee issue.