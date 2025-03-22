Falcons make questionable first-round choice in 2025 NFL mock draft

It has already been well-established that the Falcons are expected to focus heavily on adding to the defense with this year's rookie class. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Falcons opt to take defensive players entirely. Right now, the Falcons are limited to a handful of selections due to losing picks to the trade for Matthew Judon and another courtesy of Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta currently is heading into the draft with needs at corner, defensive line, and edge rusher. It is easy to make the case any of these positions should be improved in round one.

Pick #15 Shemar Stewart- EDGE Texas A&M

It is a truly tough choice here between Stewart and Georgia corner Malaki Starks. However, Atlanta's recent signing of veteran safety Jordan Fuller makes it less probable the team selects Starts. Aside from the recent signing, there is a huge concern that Atlanta's pass rush hasn't been improved. You lost a myriad of pieces and are yet to replace them with anyone of note. Signing Leonard Floyd was a solid start but nowhere close to the blockbuster moves the position has needed.

Stewart has all of the tools to be a double-digit sack producer at the next level. If Stewart does fall Atlanta's way it is hard to see the franchise passing on the chance to bring a level of stability to the position.

Pick #46 Benjamin Morrison- CB Notre Dame

Atlanta retained Mike Hughes and has brought in a number of depth options at the corner position. What the team really needs is a slot corner. Morrison doesn't fit this description primarily lining up outside during his time with Notre Dame. Why this pick makes sense is simple, Morrison is the best defender left on the board and greatly improves your depth at corner.

A.J. Terrell is the only player you feel fully confident in at the position. Hughes had some solid moments but seemed to fade down the stretch of the season. Having another outside option could be great for the Falcons and turn the pressure on the veteran up.

Pick #118 Cobee Bryant- CB Kansas

Back-to-back picks in the secondary have the Falcons feeling far better about the team's possible depth. Bryant attacks the football and would be an interesting replacement for Dee Alford in the slot. Perhaps the team could opt to bring Alford back and have the veteran compete with Bryant for the starting role. With Bryant's nose for the ball, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see the day-two prospect carve out a role in his rookie season.

Pick #218 Tim Smith-DL Alabama

Both of Atlanta's final two selections are simply shots in the dark at positions that appear open for competition. Smith's size and experience with such a well-respected program make the defensive lineman a solid decision. The Falcons are looking to replace both Grady Jarrett and Eddie Goldman setting up what should be a very entertaining camp and preseason battle at the position.

Pick #242 Jimmy Horn Jr. -WR Colorado

Atlanta makes their first offensive selection in the draft's final round. Jimmy Horn Jr. is an interesting pick based on his ability to play the slot and the speed he could bring on special teams or in a rare offensive role. It would be a surprise to see Horn play a large role but the speed and experience make it an intriguing final selection.