Falcons make questionable free agency decision re-signing Dee Alford

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprise move on Monday afternoon, re-signing slot corner Dee Alford. This reunites Atlanta's trio of starting corners from the 2024 season, with Alford joining the duo of Mike Hughes and A.J. Terrell. Alford's return is a surprise when you consider the obvious need for upgrades at the end of the 2024 season. With the season on the line, Dee Alford was constantly targeted by Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense.

Even the rookie quarterback quickly grasped the same concept Sam Darnold and other quarterbacks before him had. Shy away from A.J. Terrell and continually pick on whoever Atlanta's third corner is guarding. This led to Daniels throwing a touchdown to an aging Zach Ertz while Dee Alford helplessly watched in coverage. It was a moment that had become frustratingly consistent from Alford. As great of a story and teammate as the corner might be, the results on the field simply weren't there at the end of the 2024 season.

Dee Alford's late-season implosion makes this a surprising reunion for Atlanta

If you need a reminder of some of Alford's struggles, games against Minnesota and Washington are great examples. In both games, the quarterback realized all they needed to do was find where Alford was lining up and challenge the corner. This netted consistently positive results for the offense and left Atlanta's secondary searching for answers.

Bringing back Alford is about two things: familiarity and a lack of other options. There are no other reasons the Falcons should consider the reunion. Whether in the draft or free agency, the front office should continue searching for possible upgrades. Mike Hughes and A.J. Terrell is a solid starting point, however, the unit needs improved depth and ideally to put Alford back into a reserve role.

Alford's deal is for a single season at $3.2 million, a reasonable rate for a player who could be a valuable piece if pushed out of the starting lineup. Alford has shown himself capable of finding the football and impacting the game in short bursts. When given a heavier starting load, the aforementioned struggles were obvious and demanded a lesser role. Still, it isn't a bad move for Atlanta if the team continues to add to the position.