Falcons make Saints look bad in celebrations of franchise quarterbacks
The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have been heading in opposite directions since the first few weeks. The Saints have not won since Week 2 while the Falcons haven't lost since Week 3.
To make things even better for Atlanta, they snatched a win from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the night they inducted the greatest quarterback in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Saints just spoiled their ceremonious night for their all-time great quarterback and Falcons fans are letting them know it.
Falcons and Matt Ryan had a much better night than the Saints and Drew Brees
The Atlanta Falcons inducted Matt Ryan into their Ring of Honor in Week 5 on a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ironically, the Saints thought they would do the same thing as they inducted Drew Brees into their Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The difference? The Dirty Birds pulled off an incredible overtime win against their other rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Who Dat Nation were seen putting paper bags over their heads like old times.
The start of this season couldn't have gone better for Matt Ryan's former team. They have gone 4-0 in the NFC and 3-0 in their division while seeing their bitter rival crumbling to the point they are giving up on the field.
If you happened to watch the beating the Broncos put on Sean Payton's former team then you know what I am talking about. Even if Dennis Allen denies it, his team has not shown NFL-level effort in recent weeks.
And to think it hit a new low on a night that was a special night for their franchise's greatest player.
That is the opposite of how things went for Matt Ryan on his special day. He saw his team fight to the finish en-route to an unforgettable win in primetime.
This team needs to keep this going especially since the Buccaneers are right on their heels for the division lead.