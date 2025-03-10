Falcons make a tough Grady Jarrett decision to start free agency

It technically isn't the start of free agency just yet, as the legal tampering period begins Monday. However, we all know the truth. Free agency begins when legal tampering begins.

Before the official start of that period, though, the Atlanta Falcons decided to make a difficult but necessary decision.

Atlanta has released veteran defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

It is truly the end of an era in Atlanta, as Jarrett had spent his entire 10-year career with the Falcons.

The Falcons releasing Grady Jarrett was a necessary move for their future

Because of Jarrett's contract situation going into this last year on his contract, releasing him made way too much sense for the Falcons.

Jarrett's cap number was set to be just north of $20 million in 2025. However, when the Falcons released him, they were able to open up an additional $16.25 million in space, per Over the Cap.

Set to turn 32 years old next month, Jarrett is coming off a season in which he played all 17 games, so health shouldn't be an issue when any prospective teams are engaging in talks. He's healthy. He's still an effective veteran on the interior of the line.

And, while he might not be in the thick of his prime, Jarrett will still end up being a strong piece for a contender if that's where he chooses to sign. Of course, this might be his last chance to cash in on a heftier contract, especially now with the salary cap continuing to rise.

Jarrett is coming off a year which saw him tally 18 quarterback pressures, seven hurries and 2.5 sacks. As an interior lineman, he's still worthy of being counted on in the pass rush department.

Now, he'll have an opportunity to truly test the free agent market after spending a decade with Atlanta to begin his career.