Falcons make unexpected first-round decision in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

How Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot will choose to approach a draft is anyone's best guess. Whether it was selecting a tight-end with a top four pick or drafting Michael Penix Jr. days after signing Kirk Cousins to a top-dollar deal, Atlanta's front office isn't shy about making a first-round splash. With this in mind, there is always the thought that the Falcons could make a surprise decision on day one.

Even when it is a bit of a surprise, as the selections of Penix or Bijan Robinson could be considered, there are always hints leading up to the draft. This leads to the obvious question: is Atlanta's recent workout an indication of another draft night surprise?

Pick #15 Kelvin Banks Jr. -T Texas

How concerned are the Falcons about Kaleb McGary? The answer to this question determines whether or not this could become a reality. Already Atlanta's 2025 season hopes hinge on the left arm of Penix. Barring some surprise offseason moves, the Falcons lack the defensive talent to stop any of the league's top teams.

The Falcons could opt to turn back the clock to the Matt Ryan era attempting to win games by having the far superior offense. However, fans will be quick to point out how that often ended for Ryan and the Falcons. Atlanta would be better served to spend this pick on a corner or edge rusher that gives the defense a much-needed building block.

Pick #46 Benjamin Morrison-CB Notre Dame

Morrison slipping this far is a bit of a surprise but not completely out of the question with the depth at the position. The Falcons have re-signed Mike Hughes and will be able to rely on A.J. Terrell to handle the tougher matchups. What the team lacks is a slot corner and depth at the position. Morrison unquestionably fixes one of these concerns.

The Notre Dame product was often tasked with matching up against a team's best receiver. Playing primarily on the outside in college, it is a question mark of a fit but a position of need and clearly the most talented player on the board.

Pick #118 Tyler Baron-EDGE Miami

This is Atlanta's problem if they opt to focus on the offense with their first-round selection. You're left looking at iffy edge rushing options that should be great depth pieces. Baron is a solid prospect who would be a good development project and make Atlanta deeper at the position.

However, when you have Atlanta's current options there is a very real chance Baron finds his way into a rotational role.

Pick #218 Tonka Hemingway-DL South Carolina

Atlanta has lost a lot of size this offseason, with Eddie Goldman and Grady Jarrett both finding new landing spots. Hemingway cannot offer anything close to the impact of either veteran but could be surprisingly valuable depth.

Pick #242 Tyler Baty-EDGE LSU

Baty's talent has never matched the lack of production at the college level. At this point, the Falcons are simply looking at the biggest position of need and taking the best remaining fit on the board.