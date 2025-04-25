Falcons may be free of Mike Evans soon after latest Buccaneers pick

Few rivals have garnered the respect from Falcons fans that Mike Evans has earned. The veteran receiver has been a consistently dominating force, whether it was Jameis Winston, Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield, or a placeholder; the starter hasn't mattered. Evans simply finds a way to help his team move the football. As much respect as Evans has earned, there isn't a single Atlanta fan who is going to shed a tear when Evans decides to finally hang it up. Something that perhaps is growing a bit closer with Tampa's selection on Thursday night.

With the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay selected receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Ohio State product is a huge target the Falcons will be reluctant to face twice each season. However, perhaps this surprise selection signals the end is nearer than expected for Mike Evans. The veteran receiver will be thirty-two at the start of the 2025 season and could begin to show signs of aging. The level of physicality Evans has played with for so long is bound to catch up to the veteran.

Tampa's selection of Egbuka raises questions for respected division rival Mike Evans

A more likely explanation for this pick would be the future of Chris Godwin. The veteran re-signed with the Bucs but is coming off a devastating 2024 injury. The team could be looking at this as a chance to replace either Godwin or Evans. Best case scenario, both veterans are able to return to form, and the Bucs have the scariest trio of receivers in the division. A scenario Atlanta fans are now dreading as they continue to attempt to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Tampa starting to turn the page from either Evans or Godwin is good news for Atlanta fans. This isn't meant to disrespect Egbuka, but pointing out the reality of what both veteran receivers represent and the consistent production they have put up against Atlanta.