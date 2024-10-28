Falcons miss out on cheap trade for former double-digit sack artist
The Atlanta Falcons have to make a move for a pass rusher before the trade deadline. Their pass rush has been horrendous through eight weeks and it is directly responsible for the continued decline of the defense.
While trading for another Patriots edge rusher might not be so attractive after Matt Judon, it still should've interested them, especially when you consider the asking price. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs made the move to help bolster their dominant defense.
Falcons strike out on acquiring Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche
It was announced on Monday that former Michigan Wolverine, Josh Uche, would be heading to Kansas City after four seasons (and seven games) with the New England Patriots. The Pats received a sixth-round pick in exchange.
Not only is it just a sixth-rounder, but it is a sixth-round in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons should've made the move.
It is reasonable to think the Patriots would've chosen the Falcons if the two teams had offered the same compensation. New England would likely put their money on the Falcons having a better pick come 2026, plus they are in the NFC.
This was a missed opportunity for Terry Fontenot who has a lot of pressure on him to add some pressure. The pass rush has been abysmal and it cannot continue if the Dirty Birds want to make a splash in the postseason. Teams will eat their defense alive and you never want to rely on winning shootouts.
The counter to that is Uche hasn't been elite since he had 11.5 sacks in 2022. He has only taken down the quarterback five times in 22 games since his career-best season.
However, when you are in the position the Falcons are in, any move is a good move. Uche's two sacks this season would instantly lead the Falcons at the position.
We can only hope that bigger and better things are to come.