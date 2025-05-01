Falcons must consider signing these 8 free agents after 2025 NFL Draft

6. Asante Samuel Jr.

The best corner left on the market; Samuel would start in Atlanta's current defensive lineup. What would a potential asking price be? The answer to this question determines whether or not the Falcons could have an interesting. Undrafted free agent Cobee Bryant and veteran re-signing Kevin King are the most meaningful depth Atlanta has added to the position. It would be great to bring in another starter and demote Dee Alford from the starting lineup.

Most notably against the Commanders and Vikings, the corner was consistently picked on. It was a flashing red warning sign that the Falcons needed to make a change. Thus far, it is one the team opted to ignore bringing back the same core from the previous season.

7. Chris Conley

This is a boring signing meant completely to bring in a blocking option that is potential depth. If there is one area Atlanta's receivers could improve it is the ability to help set up Bijan Robinson. Mooney and McCloud are both undersized blocking options. Conley is an experienced receiver who can offer depth and the ability to help your run game.

8. David Andrews

The Falcons trusting Ryan Neuzil so completely comes as a bit of a surprise in the 2025 offseason. Yes, the sample size from the 2024 season was impressive, however, it couldn't hurt ot bring in some level of competition. Andrews is a Super Bowl-winning center who was a part of a number of noteworthy teams in New England. Bring the veteran in and at least hold a competition, forcing the incumbent to hold the job.

Andrews' biggest issue has been health and being able to consistently stay on the field. This rarely changes with age, yet it is a solid depth move that improves Atlanta's offensive line. Working with Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron on the interior will give any starting center a larger margin for error.