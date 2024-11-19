Falcons must fire this coach during the bye week to make the playoffs
Teams are killing the Atlanta Falcons with the same game plan; run the ball, throw screen passes, convert on third down, and basically dominate every aspect of the game. This has left Atlanta's offense feeling like they need to score in four plays which eliminates their successful run game.
Jimmy Lake's defense is coming off an embarrassing showing against the 27th-ranking passing offense. Bo Nix and company did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. It often felt like they were toying with a Falcons defense that needs to see a major shakeup.
Jimmy Lake's playcalling should leave him without a job
Generally speaking, Raheem Morris' hiring of defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was met with pessimism. The former Washington Huskies head coach had spent just one season in the NFL since the 2012 season.
In addition to that, his only experience in the NFL came as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buccaneers for two years, defensive backs coach of the Lions and Buccaneers for three years, and assistant head coach of the Rams last year. It felt like an ill-advised hiring and he has proven that.
It is one thing to have a talent-lacking defense, but to have a poorly-coached defense is unacceptable—that is what the Falcons are.
It all starts with the pass rush. The Dirty Birds don't have any elite rushers, but the struggles extend far beyond that. They have no integrity which has turned into bigger issues.
Issues like screen passes. The Falcons have been killed on screens all year, often happening in obvious screen situations. These edge rushers are flying off the ball like their hair is on fire because they want to prove they can get to the quarterback and it turns into the DBs being expected to take on linemen. This team has had no awareness and that lands on the coaching.
Giving up those two screen-pass touchdowns—one coming on a long third-and-goal—is inexcusable.
Jimmy Lake's blitzes are another huge problem. How many blitzes have we seen get home this year? Maybe a couple?
I will give him a little credit. He has backed off the third-down blitzing. Teams knew exactly when they needed to leave an extra blocker in and have created picture-perfect pockets. His blitzes are incredibly ineffective unless Kaden Elliss is involved.
Jimmy Lake needs to either give up playcalling duties or be fired.
Raheem Morris must take the play sheet. He made a living in Los Angeles with his overachieving defenses. I know he has said he wants to focus on the team as a whole and not call plays, but this is a desperate situation—the Falcons need him to make the bold move.