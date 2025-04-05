Falcons must make obvious move to honor Atlanta legend Julio Jones

Former Atlanta receiver Julio Jones officially announced his retirement on Friday after having spent a year away from the league. Since leaving the Falcons, Jones made stops with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles. It was clear after leaving Matt Ryan and the Falcons that the legend's body had betrayed him. Years of playing with an extreme level of physicality had finally taken a toll on a player who is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

What's next for the receiver is up for debate after sitting out last season and yet to take any notable roles within sports media or coaching. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Atlanta legend involved with the franchise in the future. However, for now, Atlanta should be focused on honoring the receiver appropriately, starting with offering Jones the chance to sign a one-day deal to officially retire a Falcon.

Julio Jones should retire a Falcon and be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in the 2025 season

Whether or not the team chooses to do this, they must follow the same precedent they set last season with Matt Ryan. After the veteran quarterback retired, the Falcons honored Ryan the next season, putting the franchise legend into the team's Ring of Honor in a moment that brought the franchise full circle after pushing Matt Ryan out two seasons ago. The same could be said of Jones, who requested a trade at the end of Dan Quinn's tenure in Atlanta. This was an understandable decision when you consider the team's consistent losing during Julio's time in Atlanta.

The receiver seeking a chance to win in the twilight of his career shouldn't be penalized or change the impact he had on the franchise. Jones deserves to be given the honor and treated as the franchise legend that he is.

Atlanta has had only a handful of players who had close to the same impact as Jones during his time with the Falcons. The receiver will retire as the franchise leader in yardage and has the resume not only to join Atlanta's Ring of Honor but to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Julio's time in Atlanta will always be appreciated, not only for what it meant to Atlanta fans but also for the career of quarterback Matt Ryan.